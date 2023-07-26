Police Fear For Missing, Endangered Haverhill Man With Health Issues

William D. Murphy, age 62, has not been heard from since Thursday, July 20, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

He was last seen boarding a bus from Haverhill to Methuen/Lawrence. The last time he spoke to a family member he said he was on Broadway (Route 28) in Methuen.

Murphy has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has health issues that require medication. Police say he may be in danger.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Police ask anyone with information on Murphy's location, or who sees him, to contact the Haverhill Police Department at (978) 373-1212.

