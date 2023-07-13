Mostly Cloudy 87°

Person Hospitalized After 15-Foot Fall In Peabody Parking Garage

A medical helicopter was called to transport a person to the hospital after a serious fall, officials say. 

The person fell in the parking garage at the Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates building located at 2 Essex Center Drive.
Morgan Gonzales
The person fell about 15 feet in a parking garage for the Harvard Vanguard building, located at 2 Essex Center Drive in Peabody, on Thursday, July 13, according to the Peabody Police Department. 

Police received a call reporting the incident around 8:45 in the morning. Atlantic Ambulance, Peabody Police, Peabody Fire, and OSHA responded to the scene of the incident. 

Atlantic Ambulance transported the person to a landing zone at 75 Central Street. A medical helicopter then took the person to the hospital. 

