Person Hospitalized After 15-Foot Fall In Peabody Parking Garage

The person fell about 15 feet in a parking garage for the Harvard Vanguard building, located at 2 Essex Center Drive in Peabody, on Thursday, July 13, according to the Peabody Police Department.

Police received a call reporting the incident around 8:45 in the morning. Atlantic Ambulance, Peabody Police, Peabody Fire, and OSHA responded to the scene of the incident.

Atlantic Ambulance transported the person to a landing zone at 75 Central Street. A medical helicopter then took the person to the hospital.

