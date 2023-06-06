Person Gets Worse Than Toothache When Hit By Car That Smashed Into Newburyport Dental Office

A vehicle smashed into Dr. Norma Colletta's Family Dental Care, located at Port Plaza, 45 Storey Avenue in Newburyport on Tuesday, June 6, according to a joint statement released by the Newburyport Fire and Police Departments.

First responders arrived around 10 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reported the crash.

One person inside the dental office was struck by the car when it crashed into the building, but they refused medical transport.

An employee at the dental office confirmed that one person was injured, but said there were no serious injuries.

The 77-year-old driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Newburyport police say they will file an immediate threat suspension with the Registry of Motor Vehicles against the driver.

The city's building inspector responded and determined that there was no structural damage to the building.

The dental office is allowed to reopen when damaged windows are boarded up and two points of entry and exit are available.

The crash is under investigation, led by Officer Michael Falite.

