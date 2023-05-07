Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Walking On Sidewalk In North Andover: DA

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in North Andover this weekend, officials said. 

North Andover Police
North Andover Police Photo Credit: Facebook/North Andover Police
David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories

The pedestrian was walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when they were hit by a Honda Civic around 1:30 p.m., the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

The pedestrian was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity has yet to be released.

The driver stayed on scene and so far, no charges have been filed or citation have been issued, the DA's Office added. The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE