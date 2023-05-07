Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Walking On Sidewalk In North Andover: DA

The pedestrian was walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when they were hit by a Honda Civic around 1:30 p.m., the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

The pedestrian was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity has yet to be released.

The driver stayed on scene and so far, no charges have been filed or citation have been issued, the DA's Office added. The investigation is ongoing.

