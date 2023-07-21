Peabody Officer Hit By Car While Responding To Domestic Assault Call

A police officer was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in a motor vehicle at 700 Lowell Street in Peabody in the evening of Thursday, June 20 when the car's driver accidentally hit the officer, according to the Peabody Police Department.

The officer received medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The car's driver was arrested for domestic assault and battery.

The incident occurred just after the Peabody police force unexpectedly lost a beloved member of their team, Henry Breckenridge, as reported by Daily Voice.

