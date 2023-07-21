Mostly Cloudy 69°

SHARE

Peabody Officer Hit By Car While Responding To Domestic Assault Call

A Peabody police officer was taken to the hospital after a person ran into the officer with a car, officials say. 

The incident occurred at 700 Lowell Street in Peabody.
The incident occurred at 700 Lowell Street in Peabody. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view / Peabody Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

A police officer was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in a motor vehicle at 700 Lowell Street in Peabody in the evening of Thursday, June 20 when the car's driver accidentally hit the officer, according to the Peabody Police Department. 

The officer received medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. 

The car's driver was arrested for domestic assault and battery. 

The incident occurred just after the Peabody police force unexpectedly lost a beloved member of their team, Henry Breckenridge, as reported by Daily Voice. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE