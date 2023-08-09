A Few Clouds 74°

Peabody Man Tries To Kill Girlfriend, Nabbed For Arson, Kidnapping, Police Say

An Essex County man scorched his apartment in an attempt to murder his girlfriend who was still inside, officials say. 

The attack occurred at 85 Lowell Street in Peabody.
Morgan Gonzales
Edi Diazabakana, of Lowell, was arrested around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 after he kidnapped his girlfriend and tried to kill her, a plot that was only foiled because police arrived at his apartment because a fire alarm was reported to be going off, according to the Peabody Police Department. 

Diazabakana's girlfriend was yelling for help when police arrived at the apartment at 85 Lowell Street, telling the police that her boyfriend was trying to kill her. Firefighters arrived and saved the woman, extinguishing the fire. 

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping those whose homes were destroyed in the attempted murder plot. 

Diazabakana, age 39, was arrested for his murder plot and charged with the following: 

  • Arson
  • Attempted murder
  • Domestic assault and battery on a household member
  • Kidnapping

He will be arraigned on all the charges at Peabody District Court on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 a.m. 

The circumstances around the incident, including the cause of the fire, are being investigated by the Peabody Police Department, the Peabody Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and Fire Marshalls. 

