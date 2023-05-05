Peabody Cafe Books 3 Months In Advance For An Hour With Adoptable Cats

Uri Harel and Cora Ducolon opened Kitty Cat Cafe and Adoption Lounge, located at 108 Newbury Street in Peabody, in November 2022 and have been booked solid ever since.

Guests book online to reserve a one-hour time slot in the cat room where 11 adoptable cats from two rescue organizations, PAWS Wakefield and PALS Animal Lifesavers, roam freely. The booking process is simple but requires patience - the cafe is currently booking three months in advance thanks to its popularity.

"We had no clue there would be such a demand," said Harel.

Despite its popularity, the cafe remains open for only a few hours a day to prevent the cats from getting overwhelmed. Only a few visitors are allowed at a time, keeping the cafe's main attractions happy and healthy.

"We want to give people a really good experience," Harel said. "[But] It’s about the cats first."

The cafe is a registered 501c3 charity that operates with the help of around 20 volunteers and one newly-hired, part-time worker. It is one of approximately 10 non-profit cat cafes in America, Harel said.

The cafe has adopted out 15 cats since opening six months ago.

Harel and Ducolon did extensive research before opening the cafe, including visiting other cat cafes across America and receiving mentorship from other cat cafe founders.

This lengthy process was in part because Massachusetts's last cat cafe was closed by the state approximately seven years ago, Harel said.

The cat-loving couple is now helping mentor others, including a yet-to-be-announced cat cafe that will open in western Massachusetts.

The Peabody location hosts regular events, including cat yoga and game night, but Harel hopes to expand their unique offerings to those in need of a little extra furry affection by hosting seniors from assisted living homes who are not allowed to keep pets.

"Everyone deserves an animal in their life," Harel said.

