'One Less Dining Option': Eatery Closes Doors Permanently In Methuen

The Outback Steakhouse located on Pelham Street in Methuen closed permanently, according to its Facebook page.

The national chain is inspired by Australian steakhouses but is based in Tampa, Florida. The casual eatery is known for its steaks, seafood dishes, and its original "bloomin' onion," all advertised with an Australian twist.

The Methuen location had an average review of three stars on Yelp, with some loving the location's service and reliable dining choices, but others leaving less impressed.

"This outback is super nice and clean," read one five-star review. "I cannot say enough nice things about how this manager is running the outback as well as how the staff is. Food was great too!"

"It's Outback...there isn't much to say," read a three-star review. "It's always the same thing and if you are craving something (like the bread!) then go for it, but I would personally rather skip it and try somewhere new."

The restaurant closed because of a "business decision" made prior to a lease ending, according to a Yelp review.

Fans of Outback Steakhouse can still visit its locations in Lowell, Peabody, Randolph, and Somerville.

