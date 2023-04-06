Lynn Public School Teacher With 'Infectious Smile' Dies Suddenly, Family Flooded With Support

The life of a "passionate" teacher and coach at Lynn Public Schools was "cut far too short" when he died at age 49, leaving behind a loving family and school support system.

Joseph Correnti, of Lynn, died on Thursday, March 30, according to his obituary. Correnti taught in Lynn Public Schools for 27 years, most recently as an adaptive PE teacher working with special needs students with physical limitations, according to a Facebook post made by Lynn Public Schools.

"He has brought so much joy to the students he worked with, and they always looked forward to seeing him each week," the Lynn Public Schools Facebook post reads. "He greeted everyone he met with an infectious smile."

As well as serving as a PE teacher, Correnti was the Breed Middle School Athletic Director and the Assistant Coach for girls' varsity soccer at Lynn Classical High School. He stayed involved with his community by coaching Lynn Youth soccer teams for many years.

"Our hearts are broken at LEHS," a comment on Correnti's memory wall said. "He was so kind to all our kids with special needs."

Correnti was born in Salem and attended Salem High School, where he played football and baseball. He graduated from Westfield State College in 1995 with his Bachelor's Degree, and later got his Master's Degree from Salem State College.

When he was not teaching or coaching, Correnti was a longtime member of the Cannon Golf Club, and loved hosting gatherings, filling his house with family and friends.

"Joe was caring, generous, a dedicated father and husband and the life of the party," his obituary reads.

A GoFundMe was created to give back to the family of the man who gave so much to his community.

"Joe and Cheryl have been devoted members of the Lynn Public Schools and the Lynn community for many years," the GoFundMe campaign description says of Correnti and his wife. "They have given so much of their time and energy to their students and families. Now, this is our chance to give back."

Instead of flowers, Correnti's family ask that donations be made to the GoFundMe. Money raised from the fundraiser will support the future endeavors of Correnti's children, Ava and Eliza.

Click here to view the GoFundMe.

