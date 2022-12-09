UNH Students From Topsfield, Waltham Recovering After Hit By Car In NH

Two University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts are recovering after they were hit by a car over the weekend, authorities said.

Dante DiStefano, age 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, age 18, of Topsfield, were hit in the area of Newmarket Road and Laurel Lane in Durham, NH just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Durham Police said.

Investigation revealed that a 78-year-old man from Exeter, NH, going down Newmarket Road veered onto the shoulder and hit the duo while they were walking with a group of six.

Both were taken to a local hospital with possible serious injuries, police added. No one else in the group was hurt.

The driver involved in the incident was also uninjured and stayed on the scene. They are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

At this time, police do not believe speed or impairment are factors involved with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Lavoie or Detective Carrington Cazeau at 603-868-2324.

