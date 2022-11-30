State Trooper Flies To The Rescue Of Owl With Broken Wing In Middleton

A downed owl is getting help for a broken wing and other injuries thanks to a local wildlife protection group and a helpful Massachusetts State Trooper.

Trooper Jared J. Clemenzi spotted Ozzy the owl on the side of Route 62 in Middleton after a group of people had gathered around it on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, officials said. Clemenzi collected the bird and drove it in his patrol cruiser to the North Shore Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester, where he met with Erin Hutchings of Cape Ann Wildlife, who agreed to take in the raptor and nurse it back to health.

Hutchings said Wednesday that Ozzy had a broken wing, head trauma, and some potential eye damage. She listed the owl's condition as fair, but the group will know more on Thursday after tests on its eyes are completed.

The non-profit group, which opened in 2005, will rehab Ozzy until it's healthy enough to return to the wild.

You can learn more about the group or donate to their cause at caw2.org/.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.