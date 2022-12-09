Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Multiple Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire At Somerville Restaurant (PHOTOS)
News

Shark Spotted Off Coast Of Nahant Beach, Swimmers Warned

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said a shark was spotted near the Nahant Beach Reservation on Monday, Sept. 12.
Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said a shark was spotted near the Nahant Beach Reservation on Monday, Sept. 12. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Olga Ernst

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is warning beachgoers at Nahant to be aware after a shark was spotted near the beach on Monday, Sept. 12. 

The agency tweeted that purple flags are up at the Nahant Beach Reservation to warn swimmers about the danger as the lifeguard service has ended for the season. The MCR did not give any description of the shark or what species it could be.

It's been a busy shark season in Massachusetts this year. 

Beachgoers at Plum Island spotted a great white shark in July. A hammerhead shark put on a show for boaters in Nantucket when it attacked a fish near the water's surface in August. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.