Missing 24-Year-Old Methuen Man Found Dead In Merrimack River In Haverhill

A 24-year-old man who was reported missing from Methuen was found dead in the Merrimack River in Haverhill, authorities said.

Haverhill Police responded to a reported body in the river near 1250 River Street around 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Essex County District Attorney Spokesperson Carrie Kimball told Daily Voice.

The body was later pulled from the water and positively identified as the missing 24-year-old, she continued. The man's family reported him missing earlier that same day, The Eagle Tribune reports.

Foul play is not suspected and the man's name has yet to be released. The investigation is ongoing.

