Methuen Children’s Center Abused Young Boys, Withheld Food, Locked Them In Closet, Suit Says

Two moms whose children went to a Methuen daycare have filed a lawsuit claiming emotional mistreatment and physical abuse from the faculty, Boston.com reports.

Dyanarah Fermin, of Lawrence, and Karina Rodriguez, of Lowell filed a complaint against The Children’s Center of the Faith United Methodist Church earlier this month in Essex Superior Court.

The moms claim their sons suffered emotional abuse that left them with PTSD, insomnia, night terrors, and other issues from the Lowell Street daycare, the complaint reads.

The suit alleges that employees of The Children's Center locked Fermin's 4-year-old boy in a closet that they had told him contained rats and monsters.

Fermin said employees struck the boy with a stick – referred to as "the teacher's stick" in the complaint – pinched him, and held him down by his arms and legs so he could not move to restrain him, the suit continues.

The instructors also allegedly allowed other children to bully him, she says in the lawsuit. She says they locked him in a dark room when he needed to use the restroom and withheld some of the food she packed for him for his lunch, Boston.com reported.

Rodriguez says in the lawsuit that her 4-year-old son had similar treatment but that the staff would also tell her boy to "shut the **** up" when he asked to get out of the locked closet.

When he asked to use the restroom, the suit claims, the employees would call the boy "disgusting," Boston.com wrote. The Children's Center has not responded to the lawsuit.

