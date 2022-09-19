Merrimac Man Pleads Guilty To Raping, Kidnapping 74-Year-Old Woman

A 51-year-old man from Merrimac was sentenced to 22 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman, the Essex County District Attorney's office said.

The woman was sexually and physically attacked by William Raia after she awoke in her Merrimac home on July 3, 2021, the office reports. The woman escaped her home after the attack and ran to her neighbors house where police were called.

The woman told investigators that Raia said he had been watching her for a while and was knew her routines, the office reports.

The woman said Raia had smoked a cigarette and drank a beer at one point, which investigators later located and used to identify him as the suspected assailant. The sentencing came before the case was even brought to trial.

“This outcome cannot restore the peace of mind that the defendant so callously took from this brave woman,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “I am hopeful that not having to endure a trial and the resolution of the case, will provide her with some peace.”

Raia pleaded guilty to several charges including aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated rape and assault and battery on a person over 60, the office reports.

Upon his release from prison, Raia will be placed on three years of probation, must comply with the Sex Offender Registry Board, undergo substance abuse and sex offender treatment and stay away and have no contact with the victim.

He must also wear a GPS monitoring device for the first year of probation, the office reports.

