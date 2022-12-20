Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG

Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities.

Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspected and falsifying occupancy documents, Attorney General Maura Healy reports.

For his actions, Theriault was ordered by Suffolk Superior Court to pay the state double the amount of what he illegally gained on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Healy.

Theriault abused a program called the HomeBase program, which is a Massachusetts benefit system designed to help families overcome homelessness, Healy said.

In addition to lying about inspections and occupancy information, at least one of Theriault's apartment units violated state sanitary code.

Theriault will not only pay $40,000 to the state, he is also permanently banned from receiving any type of rental housing payment or subsidy from the state in the future.

