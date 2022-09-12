Gloucester 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Wins Makeup Emmy For Popular HBO Show

A Gloucester man brought home an Emmy earlier this month for his work for one of TV's most unique shows.

Tyler Devlin, 29, who works on HBO's "We're Here," thought someone was pranking him when he got the news of the big win.

"Honestly when I was first told that I had won an Emmy I thought it was a prank from one of my friends," Devlin posted on Instagram. "Not that I don’t feel deserving or proud of all of our work, it’s just such an intense feeling of gratitude and recognition for a lot of hard work done- it’s hard to put those emotions into words. I'm just so grateful and excited and so proud of myself and all of us on this show and could not be more happy that this is happening. My brain is an ecstatic jumbled mess of thoughts and emotions and I’m sure we’ll be talking about this for a while ...."

Devlin, Jeremy Austin, and Martin DeLuna all won a Creative Arts Emmy for “Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program" for their work on the seventh episode of the second season called "Kona, Hawaii" The team picked up the award on Sept. 3.

"We're Here" follows drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela as they visit small towns across America to recruit residents for a one-time drag show.

It's something Devlin is very familiar with. He participated in season eight of "RuPaul's Drag Race" as his drag alter ego, Laila McQueen. Devlin finished 11th in the competition.

