Gloucester Fox Tests Positive For Rabies, Pet Owners Urged To Stay Vigilant

A fox found in Gloucester tested positive earlier this month for rabies, and state and local officials are asking people to stay vigilant outdoors.

The Massachusetts Public Health Department said the fox was found near 86 Concord St. on Aug. 10.

Anyone who thinks they may have come in contact with the animal should contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 immediately.

Rabies is transferred through bites, scratches, and saliva and can make an animal aggressive and confrontational. Anyone who takes their pet on walks should take note of wild animals behaving strangely and avoid them.

Officials also ask that pet owners keep their animals up to date on their rabies vaccination shots.

