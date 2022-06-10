Contractor Busted For Stealing Thousands From MA Clients For Uncompleted Work

A contractor from New Hampshire who stole thousands of dollars from clients for work he never completed was arrested in Massachusetts this week after a year-long search, authorities said.

Several agencies were looking for Robert Merrill, of Seabrook NH, since 2021 for allegedly accepting large deposits of money for home improvement work that he never started.

As the owner of RJM Construction, Merrill was facing larceny charges in Amesbury, Haverhill, Newburyport and West Newbury, The Daily News reports.

He even failed to appear in court after someone filed a small claims complaint in December, documents show. Several reviews of RJM Construction further detail Merrill's alleged behavior of collecting funds without doing any work.

"On August 6, 2021, I signed a mutually-executed contract for the Contractor to install a walkway and patio. I paid a $4,650 deposit to the Contractor as required by the contract," one client said. "On August 26, 2021, through a certified letter sent to the Contractor at his place of business, I canceled the contract for the stated reasons. I asked for the return of my deposit consistent with the terms of the contract. Since that time, the Contractor has refused to return my deposit."

"Paid $3,750 deposit for a landscape project and they never followed through nor have they returned our money despite several requests and promises they would send a refund," another client wrote.

Investigators eventually determined that Merrill was working out of Marblehead and he was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King report.

“This was a lengthy investigation into alleged crimes that cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars, and this arrest is the direct result of the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies,” said Marshal Murray. “We are grateful for the support of Marblehead Police and all of our law enforcement partners on the North Shore.”

Merrill, who had six warrants out for his arrest, was charged with two counts of larceny over $1,200, authorities said. He was held on a $50,000 bail after he was arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday

