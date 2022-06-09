Avoid The Merrimack River For 48 Hours, Authorities Say

Residents are being told to avoid the Merrimack River for 48 hours after potential wastewater was released into the water, authorities said.

The Andover Health Division said "untreated or partially" wastewater from the Lowell Wastewater Treatment Facility leaked into the Merrimack between 3:20 a.m. and 6:18 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, the division said on Facebook.

As a response, people should stay away from the river and its surrounding areas for at least 48 hours to avoid potential health risks.

The Merrimack Runs for 117 miles through several New Hampshire and Massachusetts cities including Lawrence, Lowell, Haverhill and Newburyport.

