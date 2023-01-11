18-Year-Old Newburyport Student With 'Contagious Laugh' Dies Suddenly

Newburyport lost a beloved member of the community when a local high schooler died suddenly and tragically.

Joey Nelson died at the age of 18 in January, 2022, leaving behind his parents, three siblings, and a bereft circle of friends, according to his obituary.

Methuen-born Nelson was a creative soul with a love for self expression, who enjoyed long walks, music, gaming, and spending time with friends and family, according to his obituary. He grew up and went to school in Newburyport.

"Joey was a bright, fun, and loving kid," said a GoFundMe created in his honor. "It didn’t take long after you’d met Joey to know that he was a good person with a kind heart and a contagious laugh."

Nelson's family requests that those wishing to send flowers consider making a donation via check to the “Memorial Fund for Joseph Nelson” at Newburyport Bank. Donations can also be made through GoFundMe, or through Venmo to @JANRAP64.

Nelson's visitation will be held at the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home from 4 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. His funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at 10:30 AM on Friday, Jan. 13.

