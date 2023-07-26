Fair 78°

Motorcyclist Killed In One-Vehicle Gloucester Crash

A motorcyclist died Tuesday, July 25, after crashing their bike in Gloucester, authorities said. 

Gloucester police
The wreck happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Andrews Street, the Essex County District Attorney said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and it's unclear what led to the incident. 

Paramedics rushed the rider to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. 

Authorities did not release the motorcyclist's name as they are still contacting their next of kin. 

Gloucester police and state troopers are investigating the crash. 

