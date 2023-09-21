Methuen Man Drowned Trying To Save Child At Salisbury Beach: DA

Gary Simard, of Methuen, was hanging out with his family at Salisbury Beach when one of his children was pulled out to sea and could not swim back, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Simard and two other bystanders swam out to save the child. The two others pulled the child back to shore, but Simard went under the water, officials said.

Salisbury police and firefighters responded to the 266 North End Blvd. and found Simard. They attempted life-saving measures on the beach, but they were unsuccessful.

Paramedics took him to Seabrook Emergency Room, where he was pronounced deceased.

Gary's sister Kelly created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of his funeral and provide some money for his partner and their four children.

Gary lived his whole life for his family, his partner Alexis and their four children Gary(13), Matthew(11), Olivia(8) and AJ(6). Gary’s children all survived but sadly Gary did not.Gary truly was a hero who not only dedicated his life to his children but literally gave his life for them.

The fundraiser's goal is $10,000.

Click here to see the GoFundMe.

