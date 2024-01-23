The study by Boston-based Jason Stone Injury Lawyers looked at 218 locations from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and found places that had the least 500 crashes between 2019 and 2023.

Marblehead landed in first place with 1,117 crashes with only one being fatal.

Williamstown took the second spot with 603 crashes and 83 of them having non-fatal injuries. The town also has the lowest number of people injured in a crash at 171, according to the study.

Mattapoisett is at number three with 1,148 crashes, while Reading took fourth place with 2,602 crashes, and Nantucket saw only two fatal crashes at the fifth spot.

Southbridge and Westward tied for sixth place, with the former having no fatal crashes during the five-year period.

Other places in the top 10 include Shrewsbury at number seven, Gardner at number eight, Natick at number nine, and Ware taking the last place with 863 crashes and one death.

“All of the top ten towns demonstrate a commitment to the safety of their citizens – but regardless of where your town or city has placed in the ranking, it is the responsibility of all road users to maintain clear and safe driving practices,” Jason Stone, from Jason Stone Injury Lawyers, said of the findings.

