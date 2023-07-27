Man Killed By Amtrak Train In Andover While Crossing Track: DA

The man was struck around 4:30 p.m. at 10 Railroad Street near the intersection with Essex Street, the Essex County District Attorney said. The man's name was withheld until investigators can speak with his next of kin.

Authorities said the man was trespassing when he attempted to cross the track. He waited for the southbound train to pass, but he was immediately hit by a northbound train going from Boston to Brunswick, officials said.

The crossing lights were working, and they were down when the man was hit, the district attorney's office said.

No passengers on the train were injured.

The district attorney's office, Amtrak Police, MBTA transit police, and the Andover Police Department are investigating the incident.

