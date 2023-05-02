Man Hit, Killed By MBTA Train In Swampscott, Severe Delays Expected: Police

Buses replaced train service after an adult male was hit and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail Trail at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 in the area of the 200 block of Essex Street in Swampscott, according to Richard Sullivan, Superintendent of the Transit Police Department.

The man trespassed on the right of way of the eastern route of the Rockport/Gloucester line and was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained in the incident.

"On behalf of the MBTA organization I extend our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the decedent," Sullivan said.

The 10:50 a.m. train from Beverly on the Newburyport/Rockport Line was canceled due to the police presence attending to the incident.

Passengers can expect severe delays of over 30 minutes in both directions of the Newburyport/Rockport Line trains, according to the MBTA's website. Train service is replaced with buses between Swampscott and Salem until further notice.

Transit police detectives and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the circumstances around the incident, but say that foul play is not suspected.

Check the MBTA's website for updates on service and delays.

