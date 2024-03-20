Lynn Man Who Shared Child Porn Of Kids Younger Than 12 Sentenced To Prison: Feds

Ever Edilberto Zuniga Ramirez, 35, who pleaded guilty to distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography in October 2023, was sentenced to 62 months in prison on Monday, March 18, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Ramirez shared the child sexual abuse material online beginning in July 2020 and through March 2022 when he was arrested. Some of the images and videos featured children younger than 12 years old.

Police found 280 images of child sexual abuse material on his phone when he was arrested, the prosecutor said.

Ramirez will serve five years of probation after he is released from federal prison, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.