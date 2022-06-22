Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Lifestyle

Newburyport Restaurant Serves Up Best Burgers In Massachusetts, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Lexie's Newburyport, located at 88 State St. in Newburyport
Lexie's Newburyport, located at 88 State St. in Newburyport Photo Credit: Nicole Valinote

A burger topped with onion rings was named the best in Massachusetts in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The "Urban Cowboy Burger" served at Essex County eatery Lexie's Newburyport was named the best in Massachusetts in the website's list of the best burgers in every state that was published on Monday, April 25.

"Great food at a great price. Fast and attentive service," Adam L., of Boston, said about the restaurant in a Yelp review. "We had the Urban Cowboy, Stairway to Heaven, fried pickles and truffle fries. Worth. Every. Penny. If you're looking for a quick and delicious lunch to break up the day of shopping and antiquing Lexie's is a great spot!"

The restaurant is located at 88 State St. in Newburyport.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.