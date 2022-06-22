Newburyport Restaurant Serves Up Best Burgers In Massachusetts, Report Says

A burger topped with onion rings was named the best in Massachusetts in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The "Urban Cowboy Burger" served at Essex County eatery Lexie's Newburyport was named the best in Massachusetts in the website's list of the best burgers in every state that was published on Monday, April 25.

"Great food at a great price. Fast and attentive service," Adam L., of Boston, said about the restaurant in a Yelp review. "We had the Urban Cowboy, Stairway to Heaven, fried pickles and truffle fries. Worth. Every. Penny. If you're looking for a quick and delicious lunch to break up the day of shopping and antiquing Lexie's is a great spot!"

The restaurant is located at 88 State St. in Newburyport.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

