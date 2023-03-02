Methuen Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday With Police, Firefighters, City Officials

Methuen's newest centenarian received a celebration worthy of her impressive age when Methuen officials and first responders showed up to mark her special day.

Ethel LaSalle, of Methuen, has given back to her community even after her service in the Army was over, and was recognized for her contributions to her town and country with an impressive celebration recognizing her 100th birthday, according to the Methuen Police Department.

LaSalle, who has made and donated over 300 blankets to veterans' organizations, shared some of her handmade gifts with Methuen police officers in 2022. The year following the exchange, Methuen police received a request to send LaSalle birthday cards in anticipation of her 100th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Officers took the opportunity to plan a party for the Methuen woman, complete with cards, balloons, gifts, and cake. Also in attendance were Methuen firefighters, city officials, and Massachusetts state officials.

LaSalle joined the Army shortly after graduating high school and served in World War II. LaSalle would meet her husband, Norman Francis LaSalle, while on active duty. The pair got married during a three-day pass and had two daughters, Ethel and Marguerite.

LaSalle was the first female Commander of the American Veterans organization and served as the commander of the American Legion in Stoneham for three years in addition to many other positions in veterans' groups.

