Marblehead Ranks High In 'Best Coastal Small Towns' List

A pair of Massachusetts towns nestled by the Atlantic coast were recognized for their "tranquility and charm" on USA Today's list of 10 best coastal small towns in the US.

Marblehead, in Essex County, scored the number three spot on USA Today's list, ranking just below Sandusky, Ohio, and Stuart, Florida, which held the number one and number two spot, respectively.

The town, home to 19,808 residents, is known for its "quaint narrow streets and historic 17th and 18th-century buildings," according to the town website.

Marblehead Harbor is the site of a constant display of sailing crafts, as well a regular rotation of boating races and competitions.

Along with the harbor views, Marblehead boasts rich historical, culinary, and architectural traditions, giving visitors plenty to do.

Provincetown, in Barnstable County, also made USA Today's list of favorite coastal towns, coming in halfway up the list at number five.

The self-proclaimed "world’s premier LGBTQ+ travel destination," Provincetown offers something for everyone because of its coastal beauty, artistic offerings, and welcoming spirit.

Historical landmarks abound, as do renowned restaurants, LGBTQ+ events, and opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking and biking.

Click here to read the full list from USA Today.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.