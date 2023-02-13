Lawrence 21-Year-Old Comatose After Rollover Crash Gets Thousands In Support

A community that protected a woman who had been ejected from her car by blocking her body with their vehicles is now pitching in to support her recovery through donations.

Keyarah Mendoza, 21, was driving northbound on I-495 in Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 27 when a tractor trailer cut into her lane and smashed into her car, causing it to flip multiple times and sending Mendoza flying out of the vehicle onto the fast lane, according to a fundraiser created to help her family with medical costs.

Two medical professionals were on their way to work near the crash provided first aid and performed CPR, successfully resuscitating her before an ambulance arrived.

Mendoza was hospitalized and recieved emergency procedures before bieng airlifted to a Boston-area hospital that was better equipped to treat her extensive injuries. She suffered severe head trauma along with serious injuries all over her body, and has not yet regained consciousness.

"Keyarah’s parents have not left her bedside since the day it happened," the fundraiser said. "They eagerly await for her to regain consciousness."

Funds raised will support Mendoza's road to recovery.

The GoFundMe can be accessed here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.