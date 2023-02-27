Beverly Tests The Waters Of New Restaurant With Ocean Views

At a new north shore restaurant, every meal comes with a view of Beverly Pier, free of charge.

Mission Boathouse, at 1 Water Street in Beverly, offers internationally-inspired dishes as well as New England classics. The main floor of the oceanfront eatery opened on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

"We are beyond grateful for all the support and love we have received from the amazing Beverly community," said a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Thank you to everyone who has helped make Mission Boathouse become a reality! We couldn't be more thrilled to be here and share our delicious food, drinks, and atmosphere with all of you."

The restaurant is the latest of Mission Restaurant Group's culinary undertakings and has three floors, of which only one is currently open.

The first floor will include a market where patrons can buy meat, seafood, and to-go meals, as well as a taco cantina and patio. The third floor will offer "stunning" views, small bites, and cocktails, the restaurant's website says.

The diverse menu of Mission Boathouse's "main deck" includes a selection of raw seafood dishes, multiple varieties of tacos, a Kobe beef hot dog, crab cakes, empanadas, pasta dishes, and pizzas.

The eatery promises "innovative" cocktails for the more alcoholically minded.

“It’s about so much more than the food. It’s the full experience from the food to the ambiance, including how the tables are set, and everything in between,” said Executive chef David Buckley.

Click here to view Mission Boathouse's full menu.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.