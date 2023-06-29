Lawrence Man Found Unresponsive, Receives Outpouring Of Support During Recovery

Ryan Scott's family said their world was "turned upside down" when they found their loved one unresponsive and struggling to breathe on the evening of Thursday, June 22, according to a GoFundMe created to raise money for Scott's medical bills.

Scott attended Methuen High School, according to his Facebook profile.

Scott was first transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being taken to Lahey Hospital via a medical helicopter.

He was given a breathing tube on arrival and stayed in critical condition throughout the night, the GoFundMe said.

"For 24 hours, things were touch and go," the fundraiser description reads. "But once he finally started to turn the corner he turned it in a huge way, and just continued to make huge strides daily."

His breathing tube was successfully removed on Monday, June 26.

Now, Scott has a diagnosis of Type one diabetes.

"This will be a life-changing diagnosis but one that he will conquer with absolutely no issues," his family wrote in the fundraiser description.

"He will hopefully be out of ICU within the next day but he continues to need care to get him healthy and back on track," the GoFundMe site reads. "Medical bills that he never saw coming will be rolling in and we are hoping to help take some of the burden of those bills off his plate."

Within only two days, Scott's GoFundMe received over $13,000 in donations.

"Ryan is a great guy and would absolutely help out anyone that he could," wrote one supporter on Facebook. "Anyone who sees this and can spare anything to help out with his medical bills, it would be very much appreciated."

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Ryan Scott.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.