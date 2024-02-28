'I've Been Blessed': Popular Beverly Hot Dog Restuarant Shuts Down

Owner Stephen Scott posted on Monday, Feb. 26, in a popular private Facebook group — Northshore Eats — that he'd decided to close up shop after being made an offer he couldn't refuse. He didn't disclose what the offer was.

THANK THANK YOU!!It is with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that I sold The Scotty Dog. It's been a great run and my plans were to continue for at least 4 more years but a group came in and offered me something I couldn't refuse. I have been blessed to have a committed, hardworking & friendly staff over the years & you are all great!!!! Thank you to all the customer over the past 12 yr. It's been a real pleasure serving you & your business is what made The Scotty Dog so successful. Thank you From the bottom of my heart, you all will be missed. I have tears in my eyes writing this. So for now, Be safe, See you soon & God Bless.

Scott's post received hundreds of interactions, with most people upset about losing such a unique restaurant.

"One of the very few places outside of Chicago that made food like you would expect to eat in Chicago," one person posted. "Happy to have found this place and eaten there the past several years. Great folks working there all the time."

But most were happy for Scott.

"I hope you got tears in your eyes and your wallet is stuffed with money 😂 that way you've got something to wipe the tears up with 😂 best of luck," another person posted.

Boston Restaurant Talk was the first to report the news. The Scotty Dog was located at 437 Rantoul St. in Beverly.

