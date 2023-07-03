ID Released For 41-Year-Old Killed In Newburyport Crash, Police Investigate

Mercy Kimani, of Newburyport, was identified as the person killed in a motor vehicle crash in the Port Plaza area on Saturday, June 24 at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Newburyport Police Department.

Kimani, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle and then transported by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital before being pronounced dead.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mercy and all those involved in the handling of such a tragic incident," said City Marshal Mark Murray.

The driver remained on the scene.

The incident is under active investigation by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's Office and the Newburyport Police Department.

