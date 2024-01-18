Overcast 28°

SHARE

Haverhill Company Issues Recall For Salad Over Life-Threatening Allergic Reactions

Hans Kissle announced Thursday, Jan. 18, a recall of its 7-ounce packages of Mexican Style Quinoa Salad because the product contains eggs and soy, despite not declaring this, the Food and Drug Administration said. 

Hans Kissle announced a recall on packages of Mexican Style Quinoa Salad sold at&nbsp;Hannaford’s Supermarkets.&nbsp;

Hans Kissle announced a recall on packages of Mexican Style Quinoa Salad sold at Hannaford’s Supermarkets. 

 Photo Credit: FDA
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The prepackaged salads were distributed to Hannaford’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, and Vermont. 

The Mexican Style Quinoa Salad is marked with the UPC code 036217172018 and have a use by date of 1/22/24. 

No illnesses have been reported related to this problem, but the recall was initiated after the product was discovered to be mislabeled. 

Anyone who has purchased the salad is entitled to a full refund. For more information contact the Haverhill company at (978) 556-4500 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE