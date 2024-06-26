The New York Times published its list, dubbed “22 of the Best Pizza Places in the United States” on Wednesday, July 26, highlighting fantastic pies across the country.

Only one Massachusetts restaurant, located in Essex County was honored on the list, which reporter Brett Anderson describes as a “Neapolitan pizzeria crossed with a New England oyster bar.”

The restaurant in question? Short & Main, located at 36 Main Street in Gloucester.

Founded in 2013 by Nico and Amelia Monday (a couple with a love for all things wood-fired) and their designer-slash-builder Matt, the restaurant sits just feet away from the waterfront, meaning the restaurant’s seafood is always as fresh as can be.

The menu at Short & Main is simple: oysters and pizza make up most of the pickings, but the eatery still offers dishes for different tastes, including a wood-fired half chicken, seared tuna, pasta, salad, and various appetizers.

“Short & Main in Gloucester is a culinary gem,” wrote Yelp reviewer Erin M. of Boston.

Erin applauded the restaurant’s commitment to showcasing locally sourced ingredients through its inventive dishes. With that and the intimate atmosphere, she said, Short & Main provides “an exceptional dining experience.”

Amber E., a Yelp reviewer from San Diego, California, traveled to Gloucester and tried Short & Main based on a recommendation from another list of best restaurants, this one by the food magazine Eater.

She started with the oysters (as it was happy hour, they were also half-off), which “were really good.” Amber also described the wood-fired pizza she had as a main the same way.

“Overall, a really enjoyable meal,” she wrote, adding that there was “great service, and [a] cool, hip setting.”

The combination of oysters and pizza is also what drew in Anderson.

He wrote in the ranking, “After you slurp down some briny, impeccably fresh Island Creeks, before tearing into one of the restaurant’s flame-kissed pies, you’ll wish this particular version of surf and turf were more widely available.”

Short & Main is open on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

To see The New York Times’ full list of the best pizza spots in the US, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.