Gloucester Beach With 'Prime Swimming Conditions' Ranked In The Top 25 Nationally, Report Says

You may have to fight for parking, but it is worth it for a trip to this renowned beach, according to Travel and Leisure. 

Good Harbor beach is perfect for those looking for a relaxing day with smooth waters and soft sands. Photo Credit: Flickr / pfly
Morgan Gonzales
Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester is known for its dunes, marshes, softly rolling waves, and plenty of room to stretch out. Locals are clearly not the only one who thinks so, as the beach was selected by Travel and Leisure as one of America's top 25 beaches. 

The soft sand, usually calm water, and a concession stand with snacks and water toy rentals make this beach a perfect pick for families. 

"Good Harbor Beach is my favorite beach in Mass," wrote one Tripadvisor review. "The water is clear, it has amazing waves, a little canal-type thing that you can jump into from the bridge, and their snack shack actually has amazing food! 

Multiple reviewers mention low tide as a perfect time to visit with children. When the water is low, a sandbar appears, perfect for strolling, as do warm tidal pools, perfect for kids to play in. 

Good Harbor is also known for limited parking, so reviews suggest getting there early and making reservations, which will be required for non-resident guests as of Saturday, May 27. 

"We love visiting this beach, one of our local favorites," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is big enough so even on crowded days it feels like you have your own spot."

Click here to read the full list of America's best beaches from Travel and Leisure. 

