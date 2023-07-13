Family Sells Beloved Beverly Eatery After 30 Years, New Owners To Keep Legacy Alive

Stephy’s Kitchen, located at 41 Beckford Street in Beverly, was sold to new owners on Tuesday, June 11 after three decades of operation by the same family, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The brunch restaurant, known for its comforting breakfasts and small-town feel, was opened 30 years ago by a husband and wife team, Charlie and Valeri.

The couple's child, Alex, helped Valeri continue to keep Charlie's legacy alive for 10 years before deciding to sell.

"Over the last few months, we have made the bittersweet decision to sell our beloved restaurant, and yesterday we officially sold," the owners wrote in a Facebook post. "We are so glad we were able to work side by side in keeping our family business going."

The announcement post thanked its customers and the Beverly community for supporting the business for three decades.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for visiting us day in and day out and making Stephy’s into the establishment our family always dreamed of," the owners wrote. "We have formed friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime and we will miss each and every one of you immensely."

Customers shared congratulations and sad farewells via Facebook comments.

"I am literally crying," wrote one commenter. "I’ve been coming to Stephy's my entire life since I was a kid, and now frequent with my own children... Thank you for giving us an amazing 30 years."

"Congratulations on a successful Beverly business," wrote another. "We love your restaurant and have many happy memories going there. Wishing you the best on the next adventure of your life!"

The establishment may be changing hands, but its doors will stay open.

"We have left you in incredible hands of someone who is excited to keep the Stephy’s Kitchen legacy going," said the owners' statement.

Diners can expect a similar experience from the new ownership.

"The new owner is keeping everything the same, staff included," wrote the owners of Stephy's Kitchen.

