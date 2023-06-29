Failed Escape On ATV, 2 Boats: Man On Drugs Nabbed In Newbury For Breaking, Entering In Rowley

Police arrested 30-year-old Tyler Whitford of Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, June 25, who was suspected of breaking and entering into a home, after an involved pursuit involving multiple water and land vehicles, according to a joint release from the Rowley and Newbury Police Departments.

Rowley police responded to a report of a possible breaking and entering around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Stackyard Road. There, police tried to communicate with the suspect, who was later identified as Whitford.

Instead, Whitford hopped on an ATV and headed towards Nelson Island, followed by police.

Whitford drove the ATV into a large puddle, where the vehicle stalled out. He then continued to run away on foot.

Rowley police called in support from multiple other organizations and continued the search for Whitford in the Nelson Island area before receiving a call saying that Whitford had ran away from the Newbury Harbormaster in the Riverfront area, in Newbury.

Police arrived at the Riverfront area and saw Whitford running away on foot. He ignored police demands to stop, and tried to board a boat, only to jump into the water when police approached him.

He then boarded a second boat and started its motor. Whitford tried to drive off, but found that the boat was tied to the dock and the motor was lifted.

After Whitford continued to ignore police orders, officers deployed a Taser-like device.

Whitford made one last escape attempt and jumped into the water again before surrendering to the police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated before being released to the Newbury Police Department.

Rowley Police charged Whitford with:

Receiving stolen motor vehicle (two counts)

Breaking and entering

OUI drugs on a recreational vehicle

Negligent operation of a recreational vehicle

Disorderly conduct

Failure to stop for police

Newbury Police charged Whitford with:

Larceny over $1,200

Breaking and entering

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Resisting arrest

Negligent operation of a boat

Whitford was arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday, June 28.

Rowley Police, Newbury Police, State Police, Environmental Police, the Department of Fish and Game, and the Rowley Harbormaster all responded to the incident.

