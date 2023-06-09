Drunk, High USPS Employee Crashes Truck Into Lynn Common: Police

Meghan Rae Scanlon, of Marblehead, was arrested on multiple OUI-related charges after crashing a United States Postal Service truck on Thursday, June 8, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a car crash at the Lynn Common, opposite Hanover Street, at approximately 6:20 p.m.

They found that a USPS vehicle had received significant damage when its driver, later identified as Scanlon, crashed it into the Common.

Lynn Police say Scanlon is a USPS employee.

She is facing the following charges:

OUI liquor

OUI drugs

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

