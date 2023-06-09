Mostly Cloudy 61°

SHARE

Drunk, High USPS Employee Crashes Truck Into Lynn Common: Police

A woman got behind the wheel of a USPS truck while under the influence, resulting in "significant damage" to the truck, officials say. 

Lynn Police Department
Lynn Police Department Photo Credit: Lynn Police Department Facebook
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

Meghan Rae Scanlon, of Marblehead, was arrested on multiple OUI-related charges after crashing a United States Postal Service truck on Thursday, June 8, according to the Lynn Police Department. 

Police responded to reports of a car crash at the Lynn Common, opposite Hanover Street, at approximately 6:20 p.m. 

They found that a USPS vehicle had received significant damage when its driver, later identified as Scanlon, crashed it into the Common. 

Lynn Police say Scanlon is a USPS employee.

She is facing the following charges: 

  • OUI liquor
  • OUI drugs
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE