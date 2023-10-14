Drugs, Gun, Cash: Road Rage Fight Leads To Felony Busts In Salem, Cops Say

Bryan Brito, 30, and Sandra Pimental, 58, both of Salem, are charged with trafficking in cocaine — more than 200 grams — and trafficking in cocaine — 18 grams or more— respectively, the Essex County District Attorney announced. Brito also faces assault with a dangerous weapon (handgun), vandalizing property, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.

Salem police said they began investigating Brito after a driver called police to say they'd gotten into a heated road rage argument where the 30-year-old pulled out a pistol.

Police searched Brito's home on Chase Street and found nearly four pounds of packaged cocaine and almost $65,000 in cash, the prosecutor said. The drugs were worth $100,000 in street value.

Sandra Pimental, who was inside the home, had 19 grams of the drug on her when police searched her.

Authorities were holding Brito on a $50,000 bond, and Pimental was released on her own recognizance.

