Drive-By Shooting: 6 Charged With Killing 2, Wounding 5 Others In Lynn

Abraham Diaz, 25, of Lynn, and Jandriel Heredia, 21, of Revere, were killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 2, 2023, in Lynn.

Investigators said that people were at the 189 Essex Street home celebrating a friend going to college when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m.

“The double homicide that occurred last year was incredibly tragic,” Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said. “While nothing will replace the loss of Abraham Diaz and Jandriel Heredia or change how many lives were forever impacted by such heinous acts of violence, these charges are a meaningful step for the families as well as our entire community, which continues to deserve and demand peace.”

Those arrested are:

Justin Alba, 25, of Peabody

Darwin Batista, 20, Lynn

Yefferson Vallecillo Cambar, 22, of Lynn

Carlos Ramirez Corniel, 16, of Lynn

Leonardo Espinoza, 15, of Lynn

Abel Severino Reyes, 21, of Lynn

All are charged with two counts of murder.

