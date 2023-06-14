Doughnut Shop Heads To Haverhill, Bringing 'Ridiculously Tasty' Treats Safe For Everyone

Nicole Lowe, a Massachusetts mother of three, created Lowe's Donuts to fill a gap in the market. She is now moving from selling at farmers markets and a pre-order basis to opening up an official storefront in Bradford's downtown area, in Haverhill, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Lowe, a lifelong doughnut lover, found that it was nearly impossible to find a doughnut that her children, who have various food allergies, could eat.

So she created Lowe's Donuts, which are always free of the "top nine" allergens, steering clear of ingredients like wheat, dairy, eggs, peanuts, and soy.

In addition to avoiding these frequently-avoided ingredients, Lowe's Donuts lists all ingredients and, often, even the brands. This ensures that anyone with allergies can be sure about if their treat is safe.

The lack of allergy-causing ingredients does not mean that the doughnuts lack flavor. The vegan treats come in a variety of traditional and fun flavors, including double chocolate frosted, blueberry cake with blueberry glaze, and Neapolitan sundae.

"We cannot wait to be a part of this community for years to come," Lowe wrote on Facebook.

The new storefront will likely open at the end of June, as soon as final inspections are completed and a few last pieces of equipment are delivered, Lowe said.

