Workers at the facility called 911 around 1 p.m. to report an incident involving a rock crusher suspended above the quarry at the 30 Danvers Road site.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, and their name is being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.

Swampscott police, Mine Safety and Health Administration, and the Essex County District Attorney's Office is investigating the accident.

