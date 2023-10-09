Child Porn: Salem Man Admits To Sharing Pics Of Kids As Young As 12, Feds Say

Andrew R. Sorrento admitted to the two charges and faces a potential 40-year prison sentence for his crimes, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police began tracking Sorrento in July 2022 after investigators identified him as a person sharing child sexual abuse material on social media posts and in text messages, the prosecutor said.

Officers searched his home in December and seized his cell phone, which contained 23 images of children being abused and seven videos, authorities said. The ages of the victims were as young as 12.

A judge will sentence Sorrento on Jan. 10, 2024.

