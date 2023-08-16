Child Hospitalized After Bee Attack At Topsfield Summer Camp; Many Others Stung

A group of campers at Tritown Council Leg Morning Workshop Summer Camp held at Trinity Church in Topsfield were stung by bees on Monday, Aug. 14, sending first responders to the rescue and one child to the hospital, according to the Topsfield Police and Fire Departments.

A 911 caller reported the incident, saying that most of the children were stung multiple times and that one child was showing signs of anaphylaxis.

First responders arrived at the scene in less than two minutes, and paramedics took one child to the hospital for treatment.

The other children were taken care of by camp leadership.

"The Topsfield Fire Department would like to recognize the response of TTC Horizons Coordinator Director Beth Whalley and Workshop Coordinators Instructors Kevin Husson and Sue Thompson," read a statement by Topsfield Police and Fire. "Their swift and decisive actions in recognizing that a hive had been disturbed and removing all children to safety undoubtedly prevented more serious injuries."

