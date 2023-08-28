Car Slams Head-On Into Cement Truck In Ipswich; Amesbury Woman Seriously Hurt

Ipswich police and firefighters were called to 282 High Street (Route 1A) around 2:15 p.m. to reports of the crash.

Witnesses told responders that the Amesbury woman's 2019 Subaru Outback drifted over the center line and into the path of a Rowley Ready Mix cement truck, Ipswich police said.

Firefighters leaped into action with hydraulic tools to cut her car apart and stretch the steel to free her from the mangled hunk of metal, authorities said.

Reports said she was seriously injured in the crash, and paramedics rushed her to Beverly Hospital. Officials have not released an update on her condition.

The 70-year-old cement truck driver was unharmed.

Police and fire crews shut down a portion of High Street for two hours as they cleaned and cleared the scene.

A large amount of fuel leaked out onto the road from the wreck. An environmental clean-up company will finish removing it from the area on Tuesday, Ipswich authorities promised.

