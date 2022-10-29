Contact Us
Lena's Sandwich Shop In Saugus Close After Nearly 60 Years Of Serving Subs

David Cifarelli
Lena's Sandwich Shop in Saugus is closing after 58 years of service
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A North Shore sandwich shop with almost 60 years experience has decided to close its doors.

The family behind Lena's Original Submarines in Saugus decided to retire after 58 years of service on Saturday, Oct. 29, the shop said in an earlier Facebook post.

Lena's has been run by the Stepanian family since opening in 1964 in Cliftondale Square. The shop was known for their massive sandwiches with staples being their meatball sub, tuna salad sub and grilled chicken wraps.

"They were so big that when cut in half each side was still as big as a large size from most other places," a post from Boston's Wicked North Shore reads. "Happy retirement to a good family from BWNS." 

