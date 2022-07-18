Contact Us
A 'Salem Staple': Salem Lowe Closing After 50 Years Of Business

David Cifarelli
Salem Lowe
Salem Lowe Photo Credit: Google Maps

A popular Chinese foot restaurant on the North Shore is closing after 50 years of business, Boston.com reports

Salem Lowe in Salem will be officially closing their doors on August 14, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant has been a main staple in Salem Willows Park for over 50 years, Boston.com reports.  

The closing comes as owner David Yee is retiring and has already sold the property, the outlet reports. Yee told the outlet about the impact Salem Lowe has had on the local community. 

“Over 50 years, I’ve seen customers from the ’70s grow up and their kids grow up,” Yee said. “I guess you could say it’s a tradition for the local people. Since the news came out, a lot of people came by to say goodbye or good luck.”

Sure enough, tons of customers – old and new – have been flocking to the restaurant to devour Salem Lowe's delicious food one last time. 

"Get their sandwiches while you can," one Yelp reviewer said. "Salem staple will be gone for good."

"Sad to see a place come to an end," another said. "Luckily I got the chance to finally get a bite of the famous sandwich and I must say, Delicious!!!" 

Salem Lowe is located at 197 Fort Avenue in Salem. 

